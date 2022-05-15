Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, nipping back in. Gaikwad strokes it through point for a single. Chennai are happy to knock it away. Not a single shot of aggression from them till now.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and just outside off. Gaikwad defends it on the deck.
3.1 overs (1 Run) DROP AND RUN! A length ball, around off. Ali knocks it through covers, wide of mid off for a single.
Hardik Pandya will continue.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Edged away! A length ball, outside off, it again holds its line. Ali looks to push but gets an outside edge to third man. A single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on middle. Ali plays it across but straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Gaikwad taps it to third man for a single. Chennai are yet to hit a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Strays it on the pads, Ali tickles it to fine leg for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Blocked out.
Moeen Ali walks out at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a beauty of a delivery from Mohammad Shami! Devon Conway is squared up here! Shami hurls and angles a length ball, around off, the ball straightens off the deck. Conway steps across and tries to flick it on the leg side but gets an outside edge to the keeper, Saha who pouches it. Gujarat are on top here.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Brilliant start by Gujarat! Outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely driven but for no run! Overpitched, around off. Conway drives it firmly but straight to mid off. Three dots then! Chennai are watchful with the start!
1.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Touch short and around off, the ball just holds onto the surface. Conway looks to defend but plays so off the higher part of the bat.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Gaikwad tucks it off the inner edge to square leg. A single again.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Conway flicks it to deep mid-wicket and will only get a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Pandya serves a short ball, angling outside off. Conway shoulders arms to it. Not a good start as Pandya has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
The Gujarat skipper, Hardik Pandya will start from the other end. Both the teams are wearing black arm bands in the memory of the Aussie legend, Andrew Symonds who passed away late night on 14th May due to a car accident.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Tight over from Shami! Short of a length, on the hips, Conway nudges it past square leg for three runs.
0.5 over (0 Run) Superb delivery! A length ball, angling outside off and makes it to move away off the deck. Conway leans and looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.4 over (1 Run) Chennai are off the mark! Length ball, angling on the pads. Gaikwad flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another solid defense! A length ball, outside off, nips back in a bit. Gaikwad prods and keeps it out.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Gaikwad stays back and blocks this out.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, angling on middle. Gaikwad blocks it out to cover.
We are all set to begin! The two on-field umpires make their way out to the middle. Gujarat players are in the huddle and they now disperse to take their respective positions. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the openers for Chennai. Mohammad Shami to start with the ball for Gujarat. Here we go...
So, two new debutants for Chennai, the young leggie from Mumbai, Prashant Solanki and Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka, will give Lasith Malinga vibes.
Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Chennai is up for a quick chat. He says they will not take these games lightly knowing they are out but will try and mold the future. Adds that it is hard for players who sit out and they need an opportunity as well. Mentions that Narayan Jagadeesan has the experience and has been around with the team for a while.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat says they would've batted first as well but it's okay. Adds that they would have changed things up and let things drift away and the second thing is to play as a number one team. They just want to show the character no matter what the pitch or the heat is like. Informs they are going with the same team.
A huge roar as Dhoni wins the toss, he says that they will bat first because it is very hot, and playing in this heat will be a big factor. Tells that the pitch is quite slow and it might get slower. Mentions that two young fast bowlers bowling well has been positive along with Maheesh Theekshana and Conway, contributing as well. Otherwise, also says that people have contributed but not been much consistent. Tells that they have made quite a few changes.
Gujarat (Unchanged playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan (In for Robin Uthappa), Mitchell Santner, (In for Dwayne Bravo), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki (In for Ambati Rayudu), Matheesha Pathirana (In for Maheesh Theekshana).
TOSS - Chennai have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison is down near the pitch. He says there is a 60m boundary on one side. Tells that pacers do get bounce here and spinners will also get help because of the famous red soil and it is a bit dry. Adds that because of it being a day game the spinners will have a say in this game.
Gujarat have already qualified and Hardik Pandya has a chance to test his bench or rest some key players ahead of the next phase. Chennai too can be expected to make some tweaks and test their squad, keeping the future in mind. Stay tuned for toss and other news.
Match Number 62 - It's Chennai vs Gujarat. It's Master vs Apprentice. This contest doesn't have much at stake as both teams know where the future lies. Gujarat have already qualified and they are sitting on top right now. They'll hope to win here and keep the winning momentum intact and finish in the top two while Chennai are playing for pride right now and they too will look to end the competition on a positive note.
Hello everyone! It's been a rather sad start to the day as we had some despairing news for the cricketing world. We lost another superstar of this game, Andrew Symonds has passed away in a car accident. One of the greatest all-rounders this game has ever seen is no more with us. We have lost two great icons of Australia in space of two months now. Rest in Peace Roy.
... MATCH DAY...
