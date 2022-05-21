Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) rest on Mumbai Indians as the Rohit Sharma-led side need to defeat Delhi Capitals in their final league game. If Delhi lose, they would be left with 14 points, and hence RCB will go through. However, if Delhi win, both Capitals and RCB will have 16 points, but on the basis of a net run-rate, DC will go qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking after the game against Gujarat Titans, both Kohli and Faf du Plessis cheered for Mumbai, and Faf also said that he is counting on Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma to go big.

"There are a couple of blue hats floating around our dressing room for the next couple of days. I am banking on Rohit (Sharma) to go big," Faf had said after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli and Faf had a chat after the game against Gujarat Titans and in a video posted on the website of IPL, both batters expressed how Mumbai Indians would have some extra support.

"We have two more supporters for Mumbai Indians on the 21st, not just two, I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said while speaking to Faf.

While Kohli was speaking, Faf even cheered for Mumbai, saying "Mumbai, Mumbai!!".

In 14 games this season, RCB have won eight games and lost six.

In the match between RCB and GT, the latter batted first and posted 168/5 in 20 overs, owing to skipper Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock of 62. For RCB, Josh Hazlewood returned with two wickets.

Chasing 169, Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on 115 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli and Faf were dismissed on 73 and 44, respectively. However, in the end, Glenn Maxwell scored 40 runs off 18 balls to help RCB register an eight-wicket win.