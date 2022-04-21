Chennai Super Kings pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with a hamstring injury. The franchise has signed young Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for the New Zealand bowler. "Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament," the IPL said in an official release.

"His replacement Pathirana, is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022," the statement further read.

Pathirana has been signed for Rs 20 lakh, the statement said.

Pathirana, who has a bowling action similar to compatriot Lasith Malinga, has played just two T20s so far.

Milne's injury comes as a blow to CSK, who are also without Deepak Chahar for the rest of the season. Chahar suffered a back injury while undergoing rehab for a quadricep tear at the National Cricket Academy.

CSK have had a slow start to the season, with just one win in six matches.

The defending champions lost four on the trot, before registering a win against high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, they were unable to maintain the upward surge as they lost their next match to Gujarat Titans.

They will next face Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.