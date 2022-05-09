Umran Malik lit the IPL 2022 season up with his raw pace, but his form has dipped and he has been hit for plenty as SunRisers Hyderabad have found themselves on a four-match losing streak. Before their defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, Malik had conceded 100 runs for no wickets in his last two outings. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri issued a stern warning for the young pacer and said that his pace would be of little help in the shortest format if he does not use it well.

Asked what can be done to get Umran Malik to develop more control over his bowling, Shastri told Star Sports ahead of SRH's match against RCB: "When someone tells him on his face it's all good to have 156, it's exciting, it's brilliant, we all love it, you have a great future, you're going to play for India very soon. But if you don't get it right that 156 will go for 256 off the bat. And that is exactly what is happening."

"The pace is good, but you got to get it in your mind that you have to get it in the right areas. Otherwise, just hold yourself back and use that space sparingly, to surprise the batter. Those kinds of thoughts should go through your mind," Shastri advised the youngster.

"If you don't get it right, you are going to fetch and fetch big time. It goes off the bat at 250 to 300 knots!" he warned Umran Malik.

"The pitches will slow up as the tournament progresses. We've seen seam movement that existed in the first two-three weeks is not there and the pitches are better for batting. So he has got to get it right," Shastri said.

Shastri said that just bowling at high pace is not enough.

Promoted

"I'm seeing the media and everywhere it say 156, 154 - it doesn't matter in this format. You have to get it in the right areas and he hasn't. If he attacks the stumps he will be far more consistent. 156, 157 - very good, excellent - but channelise it in the right direction," he said.

Against RCB, Umran Malik was again expensive, as he was taken for 20 runs in his first over and was given just two overs in the match as SRH slumped to a 67-run defeat.