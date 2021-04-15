Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. RCB managed only 149 runs for the loss of eight wickets after being asked to bat first. In reply, SRH were restricted to 143 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. SRH skipper David Warner led from the front with a 37-ball 54, while Manish Pandey contributed 38. However, RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed broke the backbone of the batting side when he claimed three wickets in 17th over to turn the match around.

During SRH's run-chase, Warner and Pandey added 83 runs for the second wicket and helped their side close in on the target of 150, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed snared three wickets to change the entire complexion of the game.

For RCB, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls while Virat Kohli scored a fighting knock of 33 runs in 29 balls.

The SRH bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. The most successful bowler for SRH, however, was Jason Holder as he picked up 3/30.

At the top of the order, Kohli's opening partner Devdutt Padikkal returned to the team after recovering from COVID-19 but got out for only 11 runs.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 59; Rashid Khan 2/18, Jason Holder 3/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 143/9 in 20 overs (David Warner 54, Manish Pandey 38; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/7).