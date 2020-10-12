Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday. The match is set to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which has witnessed some high-scoring encounters. Both teams boast of batsmen capable of winning games single-handedly on their day. While RCB enjoy the services of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, KKR have the likes Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell. Karthik roared back to form with a 29-ball 58 in the team's previous league match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in an innings comprising of eight boundaries and two sixes. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 90 off 52 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, hitting four boundaries and as many sixes. However, De Villiers and Russell failed with the bat, which they will look to make amends for on Monday.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will take place on Monday, October 12.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)