With the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams declaring a list of the players they have retained and let go of ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament, the banter has already begun. When a fan asked if Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be willing to give explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Steve Smith-led team came up with a cheeky reply, asking if the Bengaluru-based side would be willing to swap their captain Virat Kohli and South African star AB de Villiers for Samson.

RCB chipped into the banter, and while staying mum about their two biggest stars, tweeted that Rajasthan Royals could have Mr Nags, who is officially RCB's "insider" who features in many of the team's videos, adding comic relief.

"Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB?" Rajasthan Royals tweeted, sharing the fan's tweet requesting Samson's services for RCB.

"You can have Mr Nags. PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us," came RCB's prompt response.

Fans poured in their love for Mr Nags, whose character is played by Radio Jockey Danish Sait.

"Noo!! Mr. Nags is our superstar. He is the only consistent person in RCB. We can't let him go," one fan tweeted.

"NOooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. we want Mr.nags in the team. trade dube, washington, etc etc etc. @DanishSait is our super star and a local hero," another fan tweeted.

"Be grateful to Mr. Nags! He's the guy who washes away the poor show from RCB every year disguised as fun, laughter for fans," came another tweet.

Sanju Samson, who recently scored a double century in the Vijay Hazare trophy, has been retained by Rajasthan Royals, along with Steve Smith, who will lead the side in the upcoming edition of the IPL, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler among others.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have also been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube among others, as the team looks to win the tournament for the first time.