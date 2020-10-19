IPL 2020: Jay Shah Praises Indian Premier League's "Quality Of Cricket And The Nail-Biting Finishes"
IPL 2020: Jay Shah took to Twitter to praise the ongoing Indian Premier League season after Kings XI Punjab's win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday
Highlights
-
Jay Shah hailed KXIP's Super Over win over MI
-
Earlier on Sunday, even KKR had to win in the Super Over vs SRH
-
Jay Shah is in UAE for IPL 2020
Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) highlighted that quality of cricket and the nail-biting finishes have been the hallmark of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). His remark came as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Jay Shah said that three Super Overs on a Sunday were just "unbelievable".
"The quality of cricket and the nail-biting finishes have been the hallmark of @IPL this season. 3 Super Overs on a Sunday is just unbelievable. Well done, @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 @klrahul11 @krunalpandya24 @DineshKarthik @SunRisers @KKRiders @mipaltan @lionsdenkxip #IPL2020," he tweeted.
With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.
On the other hand, Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.