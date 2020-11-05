SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) kept their cake fight trend going, with Jason Holder the latest to fall victim to it. The Barbadian cricketer turned 29 on Thursday, and is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The all-rounder arrived midway through the IPL, as a replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh. SRH posted a video of the birthday celebration on Twitter, and captioned it as, "Another birthday, another cake smashed! Happy birthday once again, @Jaseholder98 #OrangeArmy #KeepRising".

In the video, Holder says, "Hey guys! Thank you for all the birthday wishes. I really appreciate it. Keep supporting us, playoff game tomorrow."

SRH have become viral with their cake fight videos during the ongoing tournament, with David Warner usually the focus of it. Now it was Holder's turn, who had cake smeared on his face.

SRH finished the league phase in dramatic manner, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the penultimate match and grabbing the third position. They face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator on Friday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

RCB and SRH have faced each other twice this season. Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed three wickets during Match 3, which was won by RCB by 10 runs.

Both teams faced each other again in Match 52, which SRH won by five wickets. Wriddhiman Saha top scored with 39 runs from 32 balls, and Sandeep Sharma notched two dismissals.

Holder has played in five matches this season, and has scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 172.22. While bowling, he has grabbed 10 wickets at an economy of 7.90.