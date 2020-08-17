Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is very keen to watch how MS Dhoni goes about his batting in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to take place in the UAE this year. Irfan Pathan feels the recently retired Dhoni, will make the most of his opportunity when he comes out to bat for Chennai Super Kings. The left-arm pacer said that MS Dhoni will be in "full flow" in the cash-rich league, cautioning all bowlers who will be up against the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"When he (Dhoni) comes to play in the IPL, I think all the bowlers, even the players who retired like me, will be very happy that they are not bowling against MS Dhoni in the IPL because he is going to go with full flow," he said in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"Anyways, when he plays for CSK, he enjoys that, his best comes out as a batsman as well. But in this IPL, I am really looking forward to it. All the bowlers, be careful," Pathan warned.

MS Dhoni called it a day on his international career on Saturday by announcing his retirement through an Instagram post.

The wicket-keeper batsman is one of the most decorated captains in the history of Indian cricket. From winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup to winning the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and then the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni achieved it all.

With the IPL just over a month away, Dhoni's fans will be eagerly waiting to see him return to the field once again.