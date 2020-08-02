Delhi Capitals' players attended their first practice session of the season on Saturday evening at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The official Instagram handle of the Delhi Capitals team shared many videos on their page in which players were seen getting ready for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video shared by the Delhi-based franchise, Shikhar Dhawan was seen walking into the nets for his batting session with the team. The caption of the post read, "Gabbar spotted in his natural habitat". Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019.

The left-handed batsman scored 521 runs in 16 games with an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 135.67.

In another video shared by the franchise on their Instagram account, Prithvi Shaw was seen batting in the nets. The young right-handed batsman was seen striking the ball clean and the caption of the post read, "Aur yeh seedha #PalmJumeraih mein bhai". Last year, Shaw scored 353 runs from 16 games with an average of 22.06 and a strike rate of 133.71.

Ajinkya Rahane also took part in the net session on Sunday and Delhi Capitals shared a picture of the same. The right-handed batsman joined the Delhi team in 2019 and will be playing for them for the first time this year.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was all smiles during the training session as his team tweeted a picture of Iyer and captioned it "Why wouldn't the smiles be back?"

The upcoming edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin from September 19.