Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) opening batsman Chris Gayle has recovered from stomach infection and as a result, he is likely to play the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to lock horns against each other on Thursday, October 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. "In an exciting development that is sure to delight Kings XI Punjab fans all over the world, the star opening batsman Chris Gayle is back on the training ground, having recovered from his stomach bug," Kings XI Punjab posted on their official website.

Gayle had suffered a stomach infection and as a result, he was ruled out from matches against SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The left-handed batsman was also admitted to the hospital, but he has now recovered and is currently training with the team.

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble had said that they were looking to play Universe Boss Chris Gayle against SunRisers Hyderabad before a stomach bug hit him.

Gayle was again missing during KXIP's game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. But soon after the game, he posted a video from a hospital room.

Taking to Instagram, Gayle posted a video from a hospital room and wrote: "The struggle is real...Jah Jah."

There have been a lot of questions around Gayle's position in the KXIP outfit on social media and if he would get a game. And Kumble revealed in an interaction with the host broadcasters during the SRH innings on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium that Gayle was actually part of the plan for the game.

"Gayle was going to play today, but he is down with food poisoning," Kumble had revealed.

Kings XI Punjab is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2020 standings with just two points from seven matches.