Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered their first win of this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season when they coasted past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), at the Dubai International Stadium. KXIP captain KL Rahul scored an unbeaten ton, helping his team register a 97-run victory. Other than his fantastic innings, KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi also performed admirably with the ball, notching three dismissals. KXIP head coach Anil Kumble was left impressed with their displays and had some special words for them. Speaking via the club's Instagram handle, the former India spinner said, "It's wonderful, I think it's really great of Rahul. A fantastic innings that set up the tone of the game. It looked as if he was batting on a different pitch, because it was not that easy to score runs off, but he made it look so easy."

Rahul's unbeaten 132-run knock of 69 deliveries consisted of fourteen fours and seven sixes. Sending records down the drain, Rahul's ton also became the highest IPL score by an Indian. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record, becoming the fastest Indian to score 2000 IPL runs.

In Dubai, RCB captain Virat Kohli had won the toss, and elected to bowl. KXIP reached 206/3 after 20 overs, setting a huge 207-run target. KXIP bowlers also performed admirably, grabbing quick RCB wickets. Youngster Bishnoi garnered attention with his performance. He took the big wicket of Aaron Finch, and also dismissed Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav.

Hailing Bishnoi, Kumble said, "Ravi Bishnoi has shown over the last couple of matches, the kind of control he has, the confidence he has, the composure that he has as a 19-year-old is great."

In their next match, KXIP face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 27.