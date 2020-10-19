Chennai Super Kings' poor performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League continued on Monday as they posted a below-par 125/5 after electing to bat against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With just three wins out of nine games under their belt, each game is a do-or-die for MS Dhoni's team but their batsmen didn't rise up to the occasion and posted one of the lowest totals of this season. Disappointed with team's poor outing with the bat, CSK's official Twitter handle let its frustration known. CSK used a pleading face emoji to troll themselves. "Test-ing times. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvRR," tweeted CSK, taking a jibe at the slow pace at which their batsmen played, something which is associated with the longest format not the fast and furious T20 cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with a unbeaten 35, while Dhoni, playing his 200th IPL match, scored 28 runs as they crawled to a paltry total. Sam Curran played a cameo, scoring a 25-ball 22, while the two experienced batsmen Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson failed to impress once again, managing only 10 and eight runs respectively.

Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, both spinners and quicks, were equally impressive and didn't allow CSK to dominate the game at any point.

The leg-spinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia were on top of their game and bowled 23 dot balls in their combined eight-over spell. They both accounted for a wicket each and gave away just 32 runs.