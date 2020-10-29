After defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a well-deserved break in their bio-secure bubble. The cricketers led by David Warner took some time-off from their usual training sessions, and played some mind-boggling games. Sharing highlights from the quirky sessions, SRH posted a video on Twitter. The video has been captioned as, "In the midst of all the cricketing action, we decided to have some fun at the camp! #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 #SRH"

The games include sessions like aiming a coin in a cup, balancing a biscuit on their forehead and then carrying it to their mouth. Everything seems hunky-dory in the SRH camp, with the likes of Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan in the midst of laughter.

Currently sixth in the IPL 2020 table with 12 points, SRH need to win both their remaining matches and also need other results to go their way, if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

In their last five matches, SRH have won twice and lost three games. The losses came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The wins came against Rajasthan Royals (R) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Hyderabad won their most recent match against DC by 88 runs with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner grabbing half-centuries. In their remaining two must-win fixtures, SRH face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 31, and Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 3.