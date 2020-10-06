Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came crashing down to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. RCB initially won the toss, with Virat Kohli electing to field. Marcus Stoinis helped DC post a 197-run target, and with RCB facing a batting collapse during the chase they lost by 59 runs. After the match, the RCB skipper felt that his team needs to be professional in crucial moments of a match. "We know we are playing good cricket. We just need to be professional in those big moments. The conversation around chasing has been to have one big partnership", he said.

After losing the crucial wickets of Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers early on, Kohli did attempt to anchor his side's chase. He registered 43-runs off 39 deliveries before getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

The Indian captain also praised DC's good start, where Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan played an important role. Moreover, during RCB's chase, DC grabbed crucial early wickets.

"It didn't go our way. They got off to a great start, in the next eight we pulled them back, but the last chase got away from us. We need to grab important chances. It is not like we are dropping half chances, but sitters. Again, the execution at the end was not spot on," he quipped.

Kohli also praised DC's batting display. Marcus Stoinis top scored with 53 not out off 26 deliveries. Shaw and Rishabh Pant also made valuable contributions with 42 and 37 respectively. Kohli also hailed their bowling display, with Rabada grabbing four wickets including that of Kohli.

"Their batting is fearless. They have got pace, they have got good spinners. I won't say they are unbeatable, but they will be hard to beat. Against this side, you have to bring your A game. We didn't tonight," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, winning captain Shreyas Iyer hailed his team's performance.

"Getting four out of five, I will take that any day. Kudos to the boys. Also, the temperament shown in pressure situations (was great). Strategy was to play with freedom and be fearless", he said.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that it is important for his team to recover in their bio-secure bubble. Also, talking about the absence of Amit Mishra, who is injured and will be missing the remainder of the tournament, Iyer quipped, "It is really saddening when your senior-most player who has been doing so well misses out. We will miss him, but we have got good replacements as well".

Promoted

After this win DC are on top of the table, winning four out of five fixtures. Meanwhile, RCB are third with three wins from five matches.

In their next match on October 11, DC face Mumbai Indians (MI). RCB face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 10.