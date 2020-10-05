RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Delhi Capitals
RCB vs DC IPL live score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Delhi Capitals in a battle for the top spot in the league table, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). RCB are currently third in the league table after four matches. They began their campaign with a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), followed by a defeat to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). DC are in second spot after four wins. They started their new season with a win over KXIP, followed by a victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), defeat to SRH and a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams will be aiming to win and occupy top spot in the league table. MI are currently on top, level on points with DC and RCB, but have played an extra match. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2020 Match 19 Live Updates And Score Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 19, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 05, 2020
- 18:25 (IST)Players to watch out forRCB opener Devdutt Padikkal will once again be crucial to his side. The 20-year-old is side's top scorer this season, scoring 174-runs in four matches at an average of 43.50. He also has notched three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal will be Kohli's trump card. He has been good this season, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.18.Meanwhile, DC will hope Rishabh Pant doesn't disappoint today. Against KKR, he slammed 38-runs off 17 balls! He will be hoping to do something similar against RCB. Also, bowler Anrich Nortje will look to work alongside Kagiso Rabada in full flow.
- 18:13 (IST)No Amit Mishra!Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a finger injury in his bowling hand.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT @MishiAmit to miss rest of #Dream11IPL due to an unfortunate injury.— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2020
Everyone at #DelhiCapitals wishes him a speedy recovery.#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/v09lo66sd3
- 18:08 (IST)Virat Kohli vs Kagiso RabadaKohli will be aiming to build on his fine form against DC, but in Rabada he faces a bowler, who has been impressive in the ongoing season. In his previous match, Kohli scored an unbeaten 72-run knock to win the match for RCB, bit has registered 3,1 and 14 in the previous fixtures. Rabada has already grabbed 8 wickets in four matches. He also has an average of 15.74. He will be aiming to grab the big wicket of King Kohli, but the Indian skipper will also put in a fight!
- 17:56 (IST)Head to headRCB and DC have faced each other 21 times in the IPL, with the former having 15 wins, and the latter with eight victories.Also, today will be an interesting battle between both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, with both captains hoping to put on a show in the ongoing season.
Welcome to Match 19 of #Dream11IPL where @RCBTweets will take on @DelhiCapitals.#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/vS1fEcNgJG— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2020
- 17:41 (IST)Points tableDC are currently second in the IPL 2020 table after four matches. They have registered three wins and a defeat. RCB have also done the same, but due to net run rate are in third spot. Leaders MI have played a game extra and are level with both second and third-placed teams. KXIP is at bottom of the table.
- 17:39 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!!Welcome everyone to our live coverage of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season's 19th fixture, with Royal Challengers (RCB) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC), in Dubai's Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are in good form, and a win for either means top spot in the league table!