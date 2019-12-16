 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020: David Warner Welcomes Mitchell Starc To SunRisers Hyderabad In Bizarre Post

Updated: 16 December 2019 17:03 IST

Mitchell Starc had opted out of the IPL 2020 but his Australia teammate David Warner welcomed him to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bizarre Instagram post.

IPL 2020: David Warner Welcomes Mitchell Starc To SunRisers Hyderabad In Bizarre Post
David Warner welcomed Mitchell Starc to the SunRisers Hyderabad on his Instagram story. © Twitter

Mitchell Starc, who had opted out of IPL 2020, was welcomed to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise by his Australia teammate David Warner in a bizarre Instagram post. After Australia beat New Zealand in the first Test on Sunday, David Warner shared a picture with the man-of-the-match Mitchell Starc and his SRH teammate Kane Williamson on his Instagram story, and captioned it, "Welcome to the @sunrisershyd @mstarc56". Incidentally, David Warner's post comes a few days before the IPL 2020 auction, which is slated to take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

vsh08eu8

Starc had opted out of the IPL last year as well. 

Among the notable players, England's Joe Root had also not registered for the IPL 2020 auction. A total of 332 players will go under the hammer during the auction.

Starc, 29, was the leading wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. He has featured in 85 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), picking up 172 wickets, at an average of 20.99. He has the best bowling figures of 6 for 28 in this format.

Starc has also played 28 matches in the shortest format of the game and picked 39 wickets at an average of 18.41. He has featured in 27 IPL matches and averages 13.71 in the lucrative tournament.

He will be next seen in action in the second of the three-match Test series between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting from December 26. The final Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2020.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc IPL 2020 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc had opted out of IPL 2020
  • David Warner welcomed Mitchell Starc to the SunRisers Hyderabad
  • Warner shared a picture with Starc and SRH teammate Kane Williamson
Related Articles
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Takes 4 As Hosts Dominate Day 2
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Takes 4 As Hosts Dominate Day 2
James Pattinson Banned From 1st Test vs Pakistan For "Personal Abuse Of A Player"
James Pattinson Banned From 1st Test vs Pakistan For "Personal Abuse Of A Player"
Australia vs Pakistan: Mitchell Starc Will Have To Do "Something Special" In Training For Australia Test Spot: Ricky Ponting
Australia vs Pakistan: Mitchell Starc Will Have To Do "Something Special" In Training For Australia Test Spot: Ricky Ponting
"Sorcery" On Display As Mitchell Starc Castles Batsman After Ball Hits
"Sorcery" On Display As Mitchell Starc Castles Batsman After Ball Hits 'Bat-Pad-Pad-Stumps'. Watch
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc To Miss Second T20I Against Sri Lanka To Attend Brother
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc To Miss Second T20I Against Sri Lanka To Attend Brother's Wedding
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.