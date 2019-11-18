 
IPL Teams Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Engage In Twitter Banter Over Ben Stokes' New Book

Updated: 18 November 2019 23:09 IST
Referring to Ben Stokes' new book, Rajasthan Royals took a dig at Australian opener David Warner, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ben Stokes recently made headlines with the release of his new book titled 'On Fire'. © AFP

Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that do not hesitate to pull each other down on the social media. On Monday, the two IPL teams engaged in a Twitter banter once again, this time over Ben Stokes' new book. England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes recently made headlines with the release of his new book titled 'On Fire'. In the book, Ben Stokes has mentioned that during Ashes 2019, David Warner's constant chirping from behind the stumps motivated him to play a match-winning knock in the third Test in Headingley.

Such a mention of Warner in Stokes' book helped Rajasthan Royals take a dig at the Australian opener, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad.

"@benstokes38's book should be an interesting read," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Taking one step further, Rajatshan Royals, who lifted the IPL trophy in the inaugural season in 2008, tweeted, "Can't wait to read the book @benstokes38! Ordered your copy yet, @SunRisers?".

SunRisers Hyderabad, who won their maiden IPL trophy in 2016 under the leadership of Warner, without mincing any words came up with an epic reply to engage in a banter.

"Why don't you gift it to @davidwarner31 when he gets his 4th orange cap in #IPL2020?," SRH tweeted.

This was not the first time these two sides were involved in a funny conversation on Twitter.

Last month, these two sides were involved in a funny banter on the micro-blogging site which revolved around two Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith.

The conversation started when Smith's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, responding to a picture, wrote: "@stevesmith49: Tell Dave (David Warner), I need to bat today!" Warner's franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, seeing the mention of their star opener, couldn't resist and pitched in with a cheeky response: "What better than both of them batting together".

The thread ended with a hilarious response from Rajasthan Royals. "Releasing him (Warner), @SunRisers?"

Comments
