 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Virat Kohli Inches Closer To T20 Milestone

Updated: 04 April 2019 18:35 IST

Virat Kohli has not made the best of starts in IPL 2019 but he might achieve a T20 milestone in the match against KKR on Friday.

Virat Kohli Inches Closer To T20 Milestone
Virat Kohli, by his own standards, has not made the best of starts in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli, by his own standards, has not made the best of starts in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2019 but he might reach a personal milestone in T20s when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. Kohli is only 17 runs away from recording 8,000 runs in T20s. If the RCB skipper gets these runs he will only be the second Indian batsman to achieve the feat after veteran Suresh Raina. Raina, who plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, has 8,110 runs to his name.

Interestingly, Kohli with 5026 runs in the IPL is second in the highest run-getters list behind Raina (5086).

Kohli has notched up the scores of 23, 3, 46 and 6 in the IPL 2019 so far.

On the captaincy front, Kohli has registered a poor outing with RCB as his side suffered four losses on the trot. In search of RCB's maiden win in IPL 2019, Kohli conceded that he might continue experimenting with its combinations to find the right balance.

RCB their last game by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and now they will be up against a balanced KKR side.

Last time, the RCB beat KKR was in May 2016 at Eden Gardens and they have suffered defeats in their last three encounters against the Kolkata-based side at Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has not made the best of starts in IPL 2019
  • Kohli with 5026 runs in the IPL is second in the highest run-getters list
  • Kohli has notched up the scores of 23, 3, 46 and 6
Related Articles
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Dropped Catches Hurting RCB, Says Ashish Nehra
IPL 2019: Dropped Catches Hurting RCB, Says Ashish Nehra
Royal Challengers Bangalore Hit Rock Bottom, Virat Kohli Feels The Heat
Royal Challengers Bangalore Hit Rock Bottom, Virat Kohli Feels The Heat
IPL Highlights, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal Star As Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 7 Wickets
IPL Highlights, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal Star As Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 7 Wickets
Virat Kohli Emphasises On Squad Depth As India Retain Test Championship Mace
Virat Kohli Emphasises On Squad Depth As India Retain Test Championship Mace
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.