IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 30 March 2019 15:38 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to register a win after two games in IPL 2019.

Despite AB de Villiers' unbeaten 70, RCB narrowly lost their previous match by 6 runs. © BCCI/IPL

Having registered their first win of the season on Friday night, SunRisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence when they take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday's afternoon game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. RCB are yet to register a win after two games in IPL 2019 and the Bengaluru franchise will look to turn things around in Hyderabad. But it won't be very easy, because firstly, SRH will have the home support, and secondly, with the sun beating down on the wicket, it could be spin that comes into play and makes stroke-making difficult. Like David Warner pointed out after Friday's match that it wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on and Sanju Samson's hundred showed how good a batsman he is. Though he was also quick to point out how things could be different on Sunday as it will be a 4 p.m. start. While SRH look like a side which has a sorted line-up, RCB will need to relook the batting. They have failed to do well in both their games.

When is the SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played on March 31, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match begin?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

  • SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won their previous match by 5 wickets
  • David Warner made 69 off 37 balls
  • SRH host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad on March 31
