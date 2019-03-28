 
Muttiah Muralitharan Goes On 'Killing' Spree, Twitter In Splits

Updated: 28 March 2019 12:46 IST

Muttiah Muralitharan is the bowling coach for SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Muttiah Muralitharan claimed 800 Test wickets. © Twitter

Muttiah Muralitharan, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach, was a force to reckon with in his heydays. The Sri Lankan terrorised batsmen from all over the world, on his home turf and overseas, and remained among the best in the world for over a decade. Muttiah Muralitharan, who claimed 800 Test wickets, might have retired from cricket but his killer instinct is still intact. In a picture posted on Twitter by SRH player Shreevats Goswami, Muralitharan can be seen taking down an unusual victim. The 46-year-old literally attacked a 'dosa' during a breakfast with his Indian Premier League franchise. "Breakfast view cannot get better this morning murali sir killing the dosa and how," Goswami captioned the photo.

Muralitharan's unique fetish garnered some hilarious reactions from his fans. Here are some of them.

SRH did not have the perfect start to their campaign in the IPL 2019, losing their opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

However, David Warner's form was a huge positive for SRH as the left-hander played some terrific shots en-route his sensational 53-ball 85 to help his side post a staggering 181/3 on the board in 20 overs.

Andre Russell, however, stole the show with some phenomenal power-hitting as he slammed 49 off 19 deliveries with the help of 4 sixes and 4 boundaries to take KKR home pulling off a magnificent chase. Nitish Rana (68) and Robin Uthappa (35) also played two crucial knocks as KKR bagged their first win of the season.

SunRisers Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad in their second game on Friday.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Muttiah Muralitharan IPL 2019 Cricket
