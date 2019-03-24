IPL 2019: David Warner Makes Explosive Comeback To IPL, Sets Twitter On Fire

David Warner made a dream-like comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed 85 runs off 53 balls, including nine boundaries and three sixes, in the second match of the IPL 2019 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Australian batsman was making his return to the IPL after missing the entire 2018 season due to a 12-month-long ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in a Test match against South Africa in March last year.

David Warner was straightaway brought into the SunRisers' playing XI as they took the field after Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl at their home ground.

Warner gave the orange outfit a confident start and helped them post 181 for three in their allotted 20 overs.

Warner's heroics set twitter on fire as many fans and former cricketers lauded his remarkable return.

"Warner is BACK," former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra joined in saying: "Warner didn't go anywhere...right?? Warner has issued a strong warning."

Fomer India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said he was "thrilled" to watch such a "class act" by Warner.

"Absolutely not surprised by Warner's immediate return to form. He is simply put... just a class act...Really thrilled for him," he tweeted.

SunRisers Hyderabad, who won the IPL in 2016, are being led by fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their first match of IPL 2019.