Kolkata Knight Riders will eye an encore of Andre Russell's rampage, which powered them to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, when they take on a shaky Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR are placed second in the points table with three wins in four matches and they will look to consolidate their position in Jaipur. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are second from bottom in the IPL Points Table with their only victory coming against bottom-placed RCB. While Rajasthan are high on confidence after their maiden victory, the visitors will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill in top form. Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaidev Unadkat and Ben Stokes have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell's sensational display of power hitting (48 off 13 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The biggest positive for the Royals has been Sherays Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer, finishing off with 3 for 12. Despite the victory against RCB, Royals will still look to iron out certain flaws which have plagued them recently.