 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 May 2019 19:10 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the best net run rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 points table.

IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
SRH will vie for playoffs spot in the IPL 2019 match against RCB. © BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), after registering a loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Super Over, would look to come back stronger to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and remain in playoffs contention, when the two franchises cross swords at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. SRH would be eyeing to shrug off their Super Over defeat and add two points to take their tally to 14 points. Despite their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the playoffs. Even if the Hyderabad franchise lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches.

When is the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on May 4, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru .

What time does the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 54 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • SRH have the best net run rate in the IPL 2019 points table
  • SRH will look to come back stronger
  • Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, superior to other teams
Related Articles
Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Aim To Remain In Playoffs Contention With Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore
Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Aim To Remain In Playoffs Contention With Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.