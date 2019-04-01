 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane Fined For Slow Over-Rate

Updated: 01 April 2019 18:24 IST

Ajinkya Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh for Rajasthan Royals' slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane Fined For Slow Over-Rate
Rajasthan Royals are yet to win a match in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals suffered a narrow eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings, their third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. Following the defeat, Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 12th match of the IPL 2019. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals have so far lost all their three games this season, languishing seventh in the eight-team points table.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also fined Rs 12 lakh for a similar over-rate offence.

Just like Rahane, Rohit also escaped with the minimum punishment, a fine of Rs 12 lakh, as this was his team's first offence this season.

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on 30th March 2019," stated an IPL media advisory.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh."

In the match, KL Rahul's gritty unbeaten 71, along with some notable top-order contributions from the likes of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, helped hosts Kings XI Punjab record a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who too are looking to redeem themselves, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Cricket Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 12
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals suffered third consecutive defeat in the IPL 2019
  • Ajinkya Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate
  • Royals are placed seventh in the eight-team points table
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Off In Jaipur To End Losing Streak
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Off In Jaipur To End Losing Streak
IPL Highlights, CSK vs RR IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 8 Runs
IPL Highlights, CSK vs RR IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 8 Runs
Watch: How A Pizza Delivery Interrupted Sanju Samson
Watch: How A Pizza Delivery Interrupted Sanju Samson's Sensational Knock In Hyderabad
IPL Highlights, SRH vs RR IPL Score: David Warner Scripts SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL Highlights, SRH vs RR IPL Score: David Warner Scripts SunRisers Hyderabad's Win Over Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.