Rajasthan Royals suffered a narrow eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings , their third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. Following the defeat, Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 12th match of the IPL 2019. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals have so far lost all their three games this season, languishing seventh in the eight-team points table.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also fined Rs 12 lakh for a similar over-rate offence.

Just like Rahane, Rohit also escaped with the minimum punishment, a fine of Rs 12 lakh, as this was his team's first offence this season.

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on 30th March 2019," stated an IPL media advisory.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh."

In the match, KL Rahul's gritty unbeaten 71, along with some notable top-order contributions from the likes of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, helped hosts Kings XI Punjab record a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who too are looking to redeem themselves, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

(With IANS inputs)