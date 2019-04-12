MS Dhoni left the cricketing world divided after taking the unprecedented step of walking onto the field to protest against an umpiring decision. The incident occurred in the final over of the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday night. Dhoni stormed onto the field after the on-field umpires failed to award Chennai Super Kings a no-ball with three balls remaining. Ben Stokes' delivery appeared to be above the waist with Ulhas Gandhe, standing at the striker's end, raising his arm, only to be overruled by square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

Even as Ravindra Jadeja protested against the decision, a furious Dhoni walked onto the field to confront the two umpires. However, despite all his efforts, the decision stood.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not too pleased with the incident, saying there was no place in the game "for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout".

This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

While some fans agreed with what Vaughan was saying, others thought differently and backed Dhoni's decision to walk onto the field. Vaughan, though, didn't back down and stuck to his guns.

Don't tweet utter Rubbish ... As a Captain you have to respect the Umpires decision ... it was a terrible example to set ... https://t.co/A2aICbhOwb — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 12, 2019

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the final over with Stokes attempting a slower ball. The delivery turned into a waist-high full toss with Mitchell Santner still managing to club it away for a double.

Santner took another double of the penultimate ball, which was followed by a wide from Stokes. With CSK needing three off the last ball, Santner became an instant Chennai hero by smashing Stokes over long-on for a maximum.