IPL 2019

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Poses With Chepauk Ground Staff, Fans Applaud Noble Gesture

Updated: 02 May 2019 18:26 IST

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2019 league engagements at the Chepauk have come to an end.

CSK might return to Chepauk to play the Qualifier 1, only if they manage a top-two finish. © Twitter

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) concluded their league stage campaign of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday. CSK registered an emphatic 80-run win over Delhi Capitals to reclaim the top position in the IPL 2019 points table. CSK might return to Chepauk to play the Qualifier 1, on Tuesday, only if they manage a top-two finish. Following the victory, MS Dhoni and the Chennai-based T20 franchise thanked the ground staff at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a gesture that touched hearts of many on social media.

"Supermen with #Thala! Without them, this yellove'ly season would not have been possible! #AnbuDen #GroundStaff #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK said in a tweet, along with a photograph of MS Dhoni with the Chepauk ground staff.

While many fans flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of Dhoni meeting and greeting the ground staff in previous editions of the IPL, some applauded the CSK skipper's gesture with utmost respect.

"Respect people who do the back work.. Thala indeed," a user replied on Twitter.

"That is the most sweetest gesture from #CSK always remembering the ground staff who make it all possible at #AnbuDen #Yellove," another one joined in.

Dhoni scored a quickfire 22-ball 44 (not out) and affected two stumpings in an over by Ravindra Jadeja to lead CSK to a comfortable victory on Wednesday.

Struggling with back pain, Dhoni missed two matches in the IPL 2019 and CSK lost both of them under the captaincy of Suresh Raina.

If CSK remain on the top of the table after Thursday's match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, the 37-year-old CSK captain might opt for rest in their last league stage encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Cricket
