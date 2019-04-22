"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy

MS Dhoni served a timely reminder to cricketing fans all over the world that he is far from done ahead of the 2019 World Cup. MS Dhoni's breathtaking knock in the chase during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, took his team to the brink of victory but a run-out on the final ball denied the Chennai Super Kings a famous win. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 84 off 48 balls as CSK lost by one run -- their second consecutive loss and the third overall in IPL 2019. However, despite the defeat, MS Dhoni's heroics with the bat sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy with many calling for the former India captain to be made the Primer Minister of the country.