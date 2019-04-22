 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy

Updated: 22 April 2019 10:10 IST

MS Dhoni's breathtaking 84 not out in the chase against RCB will go down as one of the best knocks in IPL history.

"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy
MS Dhoni almost pulled off CSK's chase of 161 as he smashed 5 fours and 7 sixes in his 48-ball blitz. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni served a timely reminder to cricketing fans all over the world that he is far from done ahead of the 2019 World Cup. MS Dhoni's breathtaking knock in the chase during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, took his team to the brink of victory but a run-out on the final ball denied the Chennai Super Kings a famous win. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 84 off 48 balls as CSK lost by one run -- their second consecutive loss and the third overall in IPL 2019. However, despite the defeat, MS Dhoni's heroics with the bat sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy with many calling for the former India captain to be made the Primer Minister of the country.

Chasing a target of 162, CSK needed a near-impossible 26 off the last over bowled by Umesh Yadav. Even the most ardent of CSK fans would have been skeptical about pulling off a win, but Dhoni had other ideas.

MS Dhoni smashed Umesh Yadav for a four and then three sixes to leave CSK needing two runs off the final ball.

Umesh Yadav's slower delivery got the better of MS Dhoni.

RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who top-scored with 53 in his team's 161 for seven, hit the stumps to run out Shardul Thakur as Virat Kohli's side managed to win their third game.

The 37-year-old Dhoni, known for his finishing skills, lifted his side from a precarious 28-4 in the sixth over to bring them within touching distance of victory.

He built crucial partnerships including a 55-run fifth-wicket stand with Ambati Rayudu, who made 29, to try and calculate the chase.

In the end it was MS Dhoni who lost to RCB as the skipper found little support around him, fighting a lone battle for much of the chase.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Umesh Yadav Virat Kohli Shardul Thakur IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 39 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 48 balls for CSK
  • MS Dhoni hit five fours and seven sixes in his 48-ball blitz
  • CSK lost to RCB by one run in Bengaluru
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Remarkable IPL Feat After Sensational Knock For CSK vs RCB
MS Dhoni Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Remarkable IPL Feat After Sensational Knock For CSK vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings In A Thriller
Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings In A Thriller
IPL Highlights, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings By A Run
IPL Highlights, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings By A Run
Watch: MS Dhoni Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of RCB Encounter With Big Hits In Nets
Watch: MS Dhoni Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of RCB Encounter With Big Hits In Nets
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Spoil MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings' Party
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.