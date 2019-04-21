 
IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Avenge Season-Opening Defeat Against Chennai Super Kings

Updated:4/21/2019 7:18:07 PM IST

IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: CSK defeated RCB in their previous match by 7 wickets.

RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Virat Kohli inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore to a win in their previous match. © BCCI/IPL

A much-improved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli stand in the way of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they look to book a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions, in the absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match and find themselves one win short of booking a place in the final four of the lucrative tournament. "Probably he (MS Dhoni) will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 19:18 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    CSK beat RCB by 7 wickets in IPL 2019's opening match. RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
  • 19:17 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
  • 18:59 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    CSK have defeated RCB seven times in their previous 7 matches. This is the most by any side against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

    CSK have not lost 2 successive matches since their comeback in IPL 2018.
  • 18:55 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    RCB and CSK have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 15 times whereas RCB have won on 7 occasions. One match has resulted in no result. 
  • 18:52 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be played in Bengaluru.
    Comments
