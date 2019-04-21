A much-improved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli stand in the way of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they look to book a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions, in the absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match and find themselves one win short of booking a place in the final four of the lucrative tournament. "Probably he (MS Dhoni) will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. (LIVE SCORECARD)