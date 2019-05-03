Kieron Pollard has taken some absolute stunners over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and continues to be one of the best fielders in the world. Despite his big frame, Kieron Pollard's athleticism on the field is on par with the best in the business. Only last month, Kieron Pollard pulled of a sensational one-handed catch during the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2019 clash to dismiss Suresh Raina and that miraculous fielding effort will go down as one of the best in IPL history. However, on Thursday, Kieron Pollard uncharacteristically found himself entering the blooper reel after his attempt at using football skills while fielding didn't have the desired outcome.

During the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Pollard, who was stationed at mid-on, chased after a Wriddhiman Saha pull-shot. While the big West Indian's sprint saw him make up a lot of ground and reach the ball, his attempt to save the boundary didn't work out as well.

Pollard tried to bring in his football skills by kicking the ball in the direction of an on-rushing Hardik Pandya. But he fluffed his pass, kicking the ball into the ropes instead.

However, that was not the end of Pollard's embarrassment as the momentum of the sprint carried him up and over the advertisement hoarding.

While his teammates like Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock looked a bit concerned by Pollard's heavy tumble, commentators on-air at the time had a laugh riot.

"Look at the big fella go ... Boom and up and over. What do they call that manoeuvre in high jump?" said one commentator.

"That's what you do when you kick it to the boundary for four. That's exactly what you do. You kick it to the boundary and then you make as if you are going to have the collisions of all collisions," said Kevin Pietersen.

Luckily for the West Indian, besides being left red-faced, he didn't suffer any other harm.