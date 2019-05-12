MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final: How The Numbers Stack Up

There couldn't have been a better ending to IPL 2019 as two of the best teams in the tournament's history -- Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians -- square-off in what promises to be an another thrilling clash on Sunday and it will be interesting to see which team goes home with it's fourth title. Both CSK and Mumbai Indians have won the titles three times each and here is a look at stats and numbers on their respective performances since the inception of IPL in 2008.

This will be CSK's eighth IPL final, while Mumbai Indians are playing their fifth.

In their head-to-head IPL final record, the two teams have faced each other three times in the summit clash. Mumbai Indians have two wins to their name.

CSK have won the IPL title in consecutive years (2010, 2011 and 2018) while Mumbai Indians have won it in alternate years (2013, 2015, 2017).

Mumbai Indians won their first two titles in Kolkata and their third title in Hyderabad (2017). Now that 2019 IPL final is in Hyderabad, it would be interesting to see if they can repeat their 2017 magic and make it two titles in each of the venues.

In the 12-year IPL history, only two teams have topped the IPL Points Table and won the trophy -- Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Mumbai Indians (2017). Will Rohit Sharma's team be able to repeat their 2017 performance or will we see the second placed team (CSK) bag the title this time as well?

In the player battles, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. In the battle of the two captains, Rohit Sharma so far has had the better of the two in finals, but MS Dhoni would aim to have the last laugh this time around.

Coming to the big-hitters, it will be Hardik Pandya vs Shane Watson. Watson does the damage at the start of the innings for CSK, while Pandya finished it off for Mumbai. With Watson finally in form, it could be a battle of sixes between the two.

In the bowling department, it will be an interesting contest between the two brothers -- Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Both have been excellent in the powerplays for their respective sides. However, only one brother will go home with the trophy on Sunday.