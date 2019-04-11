IPL Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs in their previous meeting.
Rajasthan Royals will host current IPL 2019 league leaders Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. There are three factors from which the visiting team can take confidence from - the disaparate forms of the two teams, the fact that the Jaipur track has been favouring slow bowling and maybe also from MS Dhoni's matchwinning performance in the reverse fixture. RR are currently seventh among the eight teams, with just one win in five matches. Their sole win came against 8th-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. In contrast, CSK registered a clinical seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday and are at the top of the table, with five wins from six matches. Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK boasts of a perfectly balanced squad to excel on any surface and all conditions. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their bearings. After losing their last match, they find themselves in a precarious position, and have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their play-off chances alive. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:43 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Here is Rajasthan Royals' playing XI.
RR XI: J Buttler (W), A Rahane (C), S Samson, S Smith, R Tripathi, B Stokes, R Parag, J Archer, S Gopal, D Kulkarni, J Unadkat #RRvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 11, 2019
- 19:42 (IST)Apr 11, 2019CSK have made 2 changes. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur replace Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn respectively. Here is their playing XI.
CSK XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, S Raina, A Rayudu, M Dhoni (C) (W), K Jadhav, R Jadeja, M Santner, S Thakur, D Chahar, I Tahir #RRvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) April 11, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)Apr 11, 2019Chennai Super Kings win the toss, opt to bowl.
Heads is the call and heads it is. The @ChennaiIPL will bowl first against the @rajasthanroyals in Jaipur.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/3yVgNNoABb— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2019
- 18:49 (IST)Apr 11, 2019CSK and RR have played 20 times against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 13 times whereas RR have won on 7 occasions. In Jaipur, RR have won thrice whereas CSK have won on two occasions.
Match 25 of the #VIVOIPL wherein the @rajasthanroyals are all set to take on the @ChennaiIPL in Jaipur.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2019
