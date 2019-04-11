 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated:11 April 2019 19:43 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs in their previous meeting.

IPL Live Score, RR vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals
RR vs CSK IPL Score: With 5 wins in 6 matches, Chennai Super Kings are at the top of points table. © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals will host current IPL 2019 league leaders Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. There are three factors from which the visiting team can take confidence from - the disaparate forms of the two teams, the fact that the Jaipur track has been favouring slow bowling and maybe also from MS Dhoni's matchwinning performance in the reverse fixture. RR are currently seventh among the eight teams, with just one win in five matches. Their sole win came against 8th-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. In contrast, CSK registered a clinical seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday and are at the top of the table, with five wins from six matches. Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK boasts of a perfectly balanced squad to excel on any surface and all conditions. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their bearings. After losing their last match, they find themselves in a precarious position, and have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their play-off chances alive. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 19:43 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Here is Rajasthan Royals' playing XI.


  • 19:42 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK have made 2 changes. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur replace Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn respectively. Here is their playing XI.
  • 19:40 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    "We were looking to bowl first. Looks a different wicket, looks really good. Overall, we need to play good cricket. I'm not sure, it's on and off, not sure about the dew. It's about playing freely," Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.
  • 19:39 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    "We'll bowl first. The wicket remains good over here. It's tough to defend here and the outfield is very fast. There are plenty of areas to improve. I feel fielding is important, the awareness needs to be there - keeping an eye on the captain and the bowler," MS Dhoni said at the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings win the toss, opt to bowl.


  • 19:10 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK defeated RR by 8 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni scored a match-winning 75 not out off 46 balls.
  • 19:05 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Ravindra Jadeja is two wickets away from getting 100 IPL wickets. Meanwhile, Shane Watson needs 31 runs to complete 1000 T20 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. 
  • 19:04 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK captain MS Dhoni is one win away from being the first IPL captain to win 100 matches.
  • 18:59 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
  • 18:49 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    CSK and RR have played 20 times against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 13 times whereas RR have won on 7 occasions. In Jaipur, RR have won thrice whereas CSK have won on two occasions.
  • 18:44 (IST)Apr 11, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 25 of Indian Premier League (IPL) played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur.
    Comments
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Ajinkya Rahane MS Dhoni Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 25 IPL 2019 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019: Struggling Rajasthan Royals Look To Check Chennai Super Kings Rampage
    IPL 2019: Struggling Rajasthan Royals Look To Check Chennai Super Kings Rampage
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.