IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Avenge Defeat Against Mumbai Indians At Wankhede

Updated:15 April 2019 18:55 IST

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: MI are ranked 4th in the points table whereas RCB are still at the bottom.

MI vs RCB IPL Score: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs in their previous meeting. © BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore, fresh off grabbing their first win of IPL 2019 against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, will be looking to continue their resurgence when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Indians, who are still third on the IPL Points Table with 8 points, lost some momentum in their campaign by narrowly losing to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. With the season having reached its halfway mark, the battle for the top four spots in the table is heating up. MI are currently tied with Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on 8 points. RCB is placed last on the table with just one win in seven outings, but the fact that they beat KXIP at home on Saturday will surely motivate them. Speaking after Saturday's game, Kohli said his players still have the desire to go out and express themselves. Ringing warning bells for the home side, Man of the Match AB de Villiers said after RCB's victory that he loves playing at the Wankhede. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

  • 18:55 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
  • 18:53 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
  • 18:52 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    The hosts MI have defeated RCB five times at home. Meanwhile, RCB have won just thrice.
  • 18:45 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have met on 24 occasions in the IPL. MI have won 15 times whereas RCB have won on 9 occasions.  
  • 18:39 (IST)Apr 15, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 31 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mumbai.
    Comments
