Royal Challengers Bangalore, fresh off grabbing their first win of IPL 2019 against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, will be looking to continue their resurgence when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Indians, who are still third on the IPL Points Table with 8 points, lost some momentum in their campaign by narrowly losing to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. With the season having reached its halfway mark, the battle for the top four spots in the table is heating up. MI are currently tied with Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on 8 points. RCB is placed last on the table with just one win in seven outings, but the fact that they beat KXIP at home on Saturday will surely motivate them. Speaking after Saturday's game, Kohli said his players still have the desire to go out and express themselves. Ringing warning bells for the home side, Man of the Match AB de Villiers said after RCB's victory that he loves playing at the Wankhede. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:45 (IST)Apr 15, 2019Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have met on 24 occasions in the IPL. MI have won 15 times whereas RCB have won on 9 occasions.
