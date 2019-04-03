 
IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Heavyweights Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings Face-Off In Clash Of Titans

Updated: 03 April 2019 18:37 IST

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: MI and CSK have recorded three IPL titles to their name.

MI vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings are yet to lose a match in the ongoing IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to put their best foot forward against MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have been unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far. The two IPL powerhouses, who have record three titles each to their name, will face off in the 15th match of the IPL 2019 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Having crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, CSK established a winning streak, while Mumbai lost two matches to Delhi and Kings XI Punjab and won one game against RCB in the ongoing season. Recent history in head-to-head clashes is in MI's favour, as the home team has beaten their rivals in four out of the last five contests. Overall too MI holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League.  However, CSK seem to hold the edge this time around, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last match. With Dwayne Bravo holding off Rajasthan's charge at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

  • 19:22 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
  • 19:02 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
  • 18:47 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Suresh Raina needs one catch to become the first player in the history of IPL to take 100 catches. Presently, he has 99 catches to his name from 179 matches.

    He is followed by Rohit Sharma, who has taken 79 catches in 176 matches.
  • 18:39 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played 24 times against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI have won 13 times. While CSK have won on 11 occasions.

    Rohit Sharma-led MI have won four of the last five matches against MS Dhoni's CSK.

    MI lead 5-3 against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.
  • 18:30 (IST)Apr 03, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 15 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.
    Comments
