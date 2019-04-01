IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After Early Wickets
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Both DC and KXIP have won two out of the three matches they have played so far.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to carry on their winning momentum when they lock horns in an IPL 2019 clash in Mohali on Monday. Both teams find themselves at the middle of the table after having won two of their three matches. On Saturday, Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, with KL Rahul playing a controlled innings to perfection. Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls and KXIP chased the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians in 18.4 overs. Delhi Capitals, playing the later match on the same day, overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) with a thrilling Super Over victory. Chasing 186, Delhi Capitals finished on 185/6 to take the match to a Super Over late on Saturday night. Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 but then South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada underlined his class with a perfect yorker to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell. He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
- 20:59 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
Our co-owner, @realpreityzinta is enjoying real-life Sarfaraz's innings alongside the reel-life Sarfaraz, @itsSSR #SaddaPunjab #KXIPvDC #KXIP #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/0dKDRWOjqw— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 1, 2019
- 20:39 (IST)Apr 01, 2019David Miller is the new batsman at the crease.
2013 | 2019— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 1, 2019
David Miller makes his 72nd appearance in KXIP colours and becomes our most capped player.
We need a big one from him tonight! #SaddaPunjab #SaddaSquad #KXIPvDC #KXIP #VIVOIPL @DavidMillerSA12 pic.twitter.com/hfdDhLEeGX
- 20:21 (IST)Apr 01, 2019Lamichhane strikes! He traps Curran in front of the wicket. Curran departs for 20 off 10 balls. KXIP are 36/2 in 3.5 overs.
San > Sam#KXIPvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals @IamSandeep25 #NorthernDerby #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/3IjOZzA7Yq— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 1, 2019