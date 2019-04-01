 
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After Early Wickets

Updated: 01 April 2019 21:11 IST
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Both DC and KXIP have won two out of the three matches they have played so far.

KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Sarfaraz Khan rebuilt KXIP's innings after they were 58/3. © BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to carry on their winning momentum when they lock horns in an IPL 2019 clash in Mohali on Monday. Both teams find themselves at the middle of the table after having won two of their three matches. On Saturday, Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, with KL Rahul playing a controlled innings to perfection. Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls and KXIP chased the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians in 18.4 overs. Delhi Capitals, playing the later match on the same day, overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) with a thrilling Super Over victory. Chasing 186, Delhi Capitals finished on 185/6 to take the match to a Super Over late on Saturday night. Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 but then South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada underlined his class with a perfect yorker to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell. He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

  • 21:13 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Mandeep Singh is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 21:12 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Lamichhane strikes! A well-set Sarfaraz edges the ball to Pant. He departs for 39 off 29. KXIP are 120/4 in 13.5 overs.
  • 21:07 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Harshal Patel fails to grab the ball. A caught and bowled opportunity goes missing. 
  • 21:06 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Miller. He opens the face of the bat to guide the ball in the third man region.
  • 21:05 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Miller plays the ball late. He rolls his wrists to find a boundary in the fine-leg region.
  • 21:02 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Miller finishes the 12th over with a maximum. He hits a massive six wide of long-on. After 12 overs, KXIP are 105/3.
  • 20:59 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
  • 20:58 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Sarfaraz ends the over with a boundary. He hits the ball towards deep backward point.
  • 20:56 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Hanuma Vihari has been brought into the attack.
  • 20:54 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab are 86/3 after 10 overs.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Harshal Patel bowls one down the leg-side.
  • 20:53 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Miller hits his 1st maximum as he dispatches the ball towards deep extra-cover.
  • 20:47 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    10 runs were scored off Avesh's over. After 9 overs, KXIP are 75/3.
  • 20:47 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Sarfaraz as he scoops the ball over Rishabh Pant's head. 
  • 20:46 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Sarfaraz gets a boundary between deep point and the third man region.
  • 20:44 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    KXIP are 65/3. Sarfaraz is batting on 18 while Miller is unbeaten on 1.
  • 20:41 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Patel bowls one down the leg-side. Rishabh Pant fails to stop the ball as KXIP get a boundary in the fine-leg region.
  • 20:39 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    David Miller is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:38 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan picks the ball at short extra cover aims the wicket at the non-striker's end as Mayank Agarwal is out of the crease. He departs for 6. KXIP are 58/3 in 7.1 overs.
  • 20:37 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Harshal Patel has been introduced into the attack by Iyer.
  • 20:32 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    10 runs were scored off Morris' over. Kings XI Punjab are 54/2 after 6 overs.
  • 20:30 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Sarfaraz as he places the ball towards deep mid-wicket.
  • 20:29 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Sarfaraz gets his 2nd boundary at deep extra cover region. 
  • 20:28 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    KXIP are 44/2.
  • 20:25 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Sarfaraz gets his 1st boundary in the backward square-leg region.
  • 20:22 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Sarfaraz Khan is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:21 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Lamichhane strikes! He traps Curran in front of the wicket. Curran departs for 20 off 10 balls. KXIP are 36/2 in 3.5 overs.
  • 20:20 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Curran dances down the tracks as he smacks the ball straight back past the bowler to hit his 1st maximum.
  • 20:17 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Sandeep Lamichhane has been introduced into the attack.
  • 20:16 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    12 runs were scored in Avesh's over. KXIP are 27/1.
  • 20:15 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Curran gets the 3rd boundary of the over in the same region i.e. deep extra-cover.
  • 20:15 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Curran in the deep extra-cover region.
  • 20:14 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Curran opens his innings with a boundary. He clears the ball between extra-cover and long-off. 
  • 20:12 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Avesh Khan has been introduced into the attack by Shreyas Iyer.
  • 20:11 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 20:09 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Morris appeals for an LBW! The umpire rules in favour of Morris. Rahul immediately reviews the decision. Replay shows the ball kissing the leg-stump. So it's "umpire's call" and Rahul has to go. He departs for 15. KXIP are 15/1 in 1.5 overs.
  • 20:07 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Rahul on the charge as he hits the first maximum of the match. He gets the six at deep backward square-leg.
  • 20:06 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    KL Rahul places the ball towards deep extra-cover to get his 2nd boundary.
  • 20:05 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    Chris Morris will be bowling the 2nd over.
  • 20:04 (IST)Apr 01, 2019
    KXIP are 5/0.
    Topics : Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin Kagiso Rabada Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Match 13 IPL 2019
