IPL Live Score, KKR vs MI IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Mumbai Indians, Aim To Snap 6-Match Losing Streak

Updated:4/28/2019 7:04:12 PM IST

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians are ranked second while KKR are ranked seventh on the points table.

KKR vs MI IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost 6 matches in a row in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing top spot in the IPL 2019 Points Table when they travel to Kolkata to take on a Kolkata Knight Riders side, which is in freefall. Eden Gardens will play hosts to the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash on Sunday night. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the league this season. While KKR started IPL 2019 with a bang, winning four of their first five matches, Mumbai Indians made a slow start, losing two of their first three games. However, while Mumbai Indians have seen a an upsurge in results that has seen them climb to second spot in the table, KKR have lost six matches in a row that has seen them drop to sixth place, joint on points with 7th placed Rajasthan Royals and bottom of the pile Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A win will all but assure a place in the playoffs for Mumbai Indians and also take them to the top of the table. Currently, Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 11 games, two behind Chennai Super Kings, who have 16 points from 12 matches. Mumbai Indians boast of a better run-rate than MS Dhoni's CSK and two points will be enough to see them leapfrog the Chennai outfit into pole position. Incidentally, Mumbai will play KKR twice in the space of one week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • 19:04 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Rohit Sharma will be playing his 100th IPL match as Mumbai Indians captain.
  • 19:01 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
  • 18:59 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    MI defeated KKR on both the occasions in IPL 2018. In fact, KKR has failed to defeat MI in last 8 meetings! They last defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side in 2015.
  • 18:57 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. Mumbai Indians have won 18 times (the most by any team against another) while KKR have won just 5 times.
  • 18:49 (IST)Apr 28, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
