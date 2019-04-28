Mumbai Indians will be eyeing top spot in the IPL 2019 Points Table when they travel to Kolkata to take on a Kolkata Knight Riders side, which is in freefall. Eden Gardens will play hosts to the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash on Sunday night. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the league this season. While KKR started IPL 2019 with a bang, winning four of their first five matches, Mumbai Indians made a slow start, losing two of their first three games. However, while Mumbai Indians have seen a an upsurge in results that has seen them climb to second spot in the table, KKR have lost six matches in a row that has seen them drop to sixth place, joint on points with 7th placed Rajasthan Royals and bottom of the pile Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A win will all but assure a place in the playoffs for Mumbai Indians and also take them to the top of the table. Currently, Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 11 games, two behind Chennai Super Kings, who have 16 points from 12 matches. Mumbai Indians boast of a better run-rate than MS Dhoni's CSK and two points will be enough to see them leapfrog the Chennai outfit into pole position. Incidentally, Mumbai will play KKR twice in the space of one week. (LIVE SCORECARD)