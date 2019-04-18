The second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table will be on the line when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday. Both teams are on 10 points from eight matches, with DC ahead on net run rate. With the final part of the IPL season approaching, the winners of Thursday's match will put themselves in a comfortable position to finish among the playoff spots. The loser, on the other hand, will have to fend with Kings XI Punjab (10 points from 9 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points from 8 matches) breathing down their neck. Both teams will be coming into the game having registered convincing wins in their previous encounters.
While Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in recent times and won their last three games -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Mumbai have been inconsistent as is the case with them in the first half of the season. In their last three games, MI won against KXIP, lost to Rajasthan Royals and won again in their last game against RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
- 19:13 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
- 18:54 (IST)Apr 18, 2019DC and MI have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. DC have won 12 times whereas three-time champions MI have won on 11 occasions.
