 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, DC vs MI IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Encore Of Victory vs Mumbai Indians

Updated:4/18/2019 7:13:21 PM IST

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Both DC and MI have won 5 out of 8 matches they have played so far.

IPL Live Score, DC vs MI IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Encore Of Victory vs Mumbai Indians
DC vs MI IPL Score: Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous match. © BCCI/IPL

The second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table will be on the line when Delhi Capitals (DC) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday. Both teams are on 10 points from eight matches, with DC ahead on net run rate. With the final part of the IPL season approaching, the winners of Thursday's match will put themselves in a comfortable position to finish among the playoff spots. The loser, on the other hand, will have to fend with Kings XI Punjab (10 points from 9 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points from 8 matches) breathing down their neck. Both teams will be coming into the game having registered convincing wins in their previous encounters.
While Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in recent times and won their last three games -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Mumbai have been inconsistent as is the case with them in the first half of the season. In their last three games, MI won against KXIP, lost to Rajasthan Royals and won again in their last game against RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

  • 19:13 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
  • 19:09 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Rishabh Pant's blitzkrieg knock of 78 runs from just 27 balls enabled DC to 213/6 in Mumbai. In reply, MI's innings folded for 176 giving DC a win by 37 runs.
  • 18:56 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    The home team (DC) dominate at the Kotla. They have won 6 times and lost only thrice against MI.
  • 18:54 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    DC and MI have played 23 times against each other in the IPL. DC have won 12 times whereas three-time champions MI have won on 11 occasions.
  • 18:52 (IST)Apr 18, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 to be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Delhi.
    Comments
    Topics : Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Shreyas Iyer Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 34 IPL 2019 Cricket Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    "Past Meets Future": Twitter Can
    "Past Meets Future": Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Prithvi Shaw Dines With Sachin Tendulkar
    IPL 2019, DC vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, DC vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Preview: Delhi Capitals Host Mumbai Indians As Race For Playoffs Heats Up
    Preview: Delhi Capitals Host Mumbai Indians As Race For Playoffs Heats Up
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.