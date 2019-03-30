 
IPL Live Score, DC vs KKR IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Look To Halt High-Flying Kolkata Knight Riders At Home

Updated: 30 March 2019 18:27 IST

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: KKR will take on Delhi Capitals in their first away match of the season.

DC vs KKR IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have won both their matches in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two teams clash in an IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. KKR, playing their first two matches at the Eden Gardens, have gotten off to a rollicking start to IPL 2019. This match will be their first away match this season. DC beat Mumbai Indians in their first match but then lost to Chennai Super Kings. CSK exploited the slow conditions at Kotla better than the home side with their spinners taking full advantage of the track on which batting became challenging as the game wore on. KKR also have a world-class spin bowling attack led by India's premier bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The wily Sunil Narine, along with Piyush Chawla, makes it a very potent attack. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have been in good form but it remains to be seen if the Feroz Shah Kotla track and the KKR spin trio allow them to free their arms. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

  • 18:42 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Delhi Capitals' supporters enter the Feroz Shah Kotla in large numbers.
  • 18:38 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have met 23 times at the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR have won on 13 occasions while DC have won 9 times. One match resulted without producing any result. KKR also lead DC at the Feroz Shah Kotla where they have won 5 times and lost thrice. 
  • 18:31 (IST)Mar 30, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 10 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi.
    Comments
    Topics : Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Rishabh Pant Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 10 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
