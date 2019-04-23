 
IPL Live Score, CSK vs SRH IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Aim To Avenge Defeat Against SunRisers Hyderabad, Seal Playoff Spot

Updated:4/23/2019 6:54:38 PM IST
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: CSK are presently ranked 2nd on the points table whereas SRH are ranked 4th.

CSK vs SRH IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings have lost their previous two matches in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed back-to-back losses for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and would want to put their journey back on track with a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two sides meet in Chennai on Tuesday. SRH have regained a bit of momentum with two wins in their last two games, after their lacklustre performance in recent weeks which saw them lose three on the trot, and would want to solidify their place in top-four. The biggest worry for both teams is that their batting units have not performed collectively. For CSK it is their top order which hasn't performed while SRH have been marred by their middle order. For CSK last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

  • 18:54 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    All eyes will be on CSK skipper MS Dhoni at the Chepauk.


  • 18:52 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    CSK have lost their previous two matches whereas SRH have won back-to-back two matches.
  • 18:50 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    Jonny Bairstow will be playing his last IPL match (this season) for the SunRisers Hyderabad tonight.


  • 18:48 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    CSK opener Shane Watson has been short of runs and has been dismissed 7 times during the Powerplay overs.

    MS Dhoni is one six away from hitting 200 sixes for CSK.

    SRH spinner Rashid Khan is 3 wickets away from claiming 50 IPL wickets.
  • 18:38 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
  • 18:35 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    CSK sans MS Dhoni lost against SRH by 6 wickets in Hyderabad. With this win, SRH snapped their 4-match losing streak against CSK.
  • 18:31 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    CSK and SRH have played 11 times against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 8 times whereas SRH have won thrice.
  • 18:12 (IST)Apr 23, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 that is to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai.
