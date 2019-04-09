 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, CSK vs KKR IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Breach Chennai Super Kings' Fortress

Updated: 09 April 2019 19:11 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: KKR and CSK have registered four wins each from their five outings so far.

IPL Live Score, CSK vs KKR IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Breach Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs KKR IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings are yet to lose a match at home. © BCCI/File photo

MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye to top the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 points table with a win over Andre Russell-powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two franchises cross swords at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. KKR currently hold the summit spot due to superior net run-rate. Both the teams have registered four wins each from their five outings so far and have been in pretty impressive form. In a clash between two franchises with a battery of quality spinners, a batsman of Russell's calibre may just prove to be the difference between the two sides. CSK who beat Kings XI Punjab in Chennai on Saturday rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik's KKR. KKR are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 19:29 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
    MS Dhoni has scored just 29 runs from the 57 balls he has faced from Sunil Narine. He is yet to hit a boundary off the Trinidadian spinner. 
  • 19:26 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
    Spinners have taken 22 wickets in 8 matches at the Chepauk since IPL 2018. On the other hand, fast bowlers have taken 21 wickets.
  • 19:07 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
  • 19:04 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
    KKR have won just twice out of eight times against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
  • 19:02 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
    CSK and KKR have played 18 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK have won 11 times whereas KKR have won on 7 occasions.
  • 18:39 (IST)Apr 09, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai.
    Comments
    Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Suresh Raina Andre Russell Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 23 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Watch: MS Dhoni, CSK Teammates Tease Ravindra Jadeja For His New Look
    Watch: MS Dhoni, CSK Teammates Tease Ravindra Jadeja For His New Look
    Preview: Chennai Super Kings Eye Top Spot With Win Over Andre Russell-Powered Kolkata Knight Riders
    Preview: Chennai Super Kings Eye Top Spot With Win Over Andre Russell-Powered Kolkata Knight Riders
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.