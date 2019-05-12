 
IPL 2019 Final Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings Eye Fourth IPL Trophy

Updated:5/12/2019 4:35:25 PM IST

IPL Final 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings both have lifted IPL trophy thrice.

IPL 2019 Final Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings Eye Fourth IPL Trophy
MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final Score: Chennai Super Kings are yet to defeat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will fight for supremacy in the final to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mumbai Indians, who outplayed Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, will go into IPL 2019 final as favourites. Moreover, Chennai Super Kings, who will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians for the fourth time in the ongoing IPL, are yet to beat their familiar foes this season. However, statistics count for little going into the title fight with both teams being in the situation before multiple times. Mumbai Indians can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK in 2013 and 2015. For three-time champions CSK, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return having serving a two-year suspension. Whatever the outcome may be, the final in Hyderabad will add another memorable chapter to their longtime rivalry. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Final Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

  • 16:35 (IST)May 12, 2019
    Over 50 days of exciting cricket and we have two finalists in Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams will fight to lift their fourth IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians have beaten CSK thrice this season but MS Dhoni-led side would want to turn the tide in their favour, when it matters the most. Who will triumph, we shall see...
    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 06 May 2019

