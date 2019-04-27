 
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 27 April 2019 22:14 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost six matches in a row.

Eden Gardens will play host to the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash. © AFP

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing top spot in the IPL 2019 Points Table when they travel to Kolkata to take on a Kolkata Knight Riders side, which is in freefall. Eden Gardens will play hosts to the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash on Sunday night. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the league this season. While KKR started IPL 2019 with a bang, winning four of their first five matches, Mumbai Indians made a slow start, losing two of their first three games. However, while Mumbai Indians have seen an upsurge in results that has seen them climb to second spot in the table, KKR have lost six matches in a row that has seen them drop to sixth place, joint on points with 7th placed Rajasthan Royals and bottom of the pile Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

When is the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played on April 28, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
