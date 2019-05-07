 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong's Act: CoA Member

Updated: 07 May 2019 16:35 IST

Nigel Llong lost his cool after being confronted by Virat Kohli over a contentious no-ball call against SunRisers Hyderabad.

IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong
Umpire Nigel Llong had an argument with Virat Kohli over a contentious no ball. © BCCI/IPL

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has acknowledged that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has sent them a mail regarding ICC Elite Panel umpire Nigel Llong breaking a door in the umpires' room following an argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, a CoA member confirmed that the mail had been sent and that the IPL management will look into the matter. "Yes, a mail has come in and the IPL management will look into the matter and the procedure that needs to be followed," the member explained.

Llong lost his cool after being confronted by Kohli over a contentious no-ball call against SRH during their Indian Premier League game in Bengaluru. Llong, who was upset post the argument, returned to the umpires' room at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the innings break and kicked at the door in anger, besides verbally expressing his frustration.

Following the incident, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao sent an email to the CoA demanding action against Llong. The English umpire had paid Rs 5000 after he was confronted by the KSCA over the damage.

Llong, who has officiated in 56 Tests, 123 ODIs and 32 T20Is till now, will also be officiating in the IPL final scheduled for May 12.

A senior KSCA official told IANS that it was just about informing the CoA about what transpired and they weren't really looking to stretch the matter. "We just wanted to report the matter to the IPL management and the CoA. There was no other intention behind the mail," the official told IANS.

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nigel Llong had signalled a no-ball bowled by Umesh Yadav
  • However, TV replays showed that it was a legitimate delivery
  • Nigel Llong was not happy with the way Virat Kohli reacted
Related Articles
Umpire Nigel Llong In Trouble For Allegedly Kicking Door After Row With Virat Kohli
Umpire Nigel Llong In Trouble For Allegedly Kicking Door After Row With Virat Kohli
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Virat Kohli
Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Virat Kohli's T20 Captaincy
Virat Kohli Promises Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Come Back Stronger Next Season
Virat Kohli Promises Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Come Back Stronger Next Season
Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Khaleel Ahmed By Impersonating His Wicket Celebration
Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Khaleel Ahmed By Impersonating His Wicket Celebration
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.