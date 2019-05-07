IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong's Act: CoA Member

Speaking to IANS, a CoA member confirmed that the mail had been sent and that the IPL management will look into the matter. "Yes, a mail has come in and the IPL management will look into the matter and the procedure that needs to be followed," the member explained.

Llong lost his cool after being confronted by Kohli over a contentious no-ball call against SRH during their Indian Premier League game in Bengaluru. Llong, who was upset post the argument, returned to the umpires' room at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the innings break and kicked at the door in anger, besides verbally expressing his frustration.

Following the incident, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao sent an email to the CoA demanding action against Llong. The English umpire had paid Rs 5000 after he was confronted by the KSCA over the damage.

Llong, who has officiated in 56 Tests, 123 ODIs and 32 T20Is till now, will also be officiating in the IPL final scheduled for May 12.

A senior KSCA official told IANS that it was just about informing the CoA about what transpired and they weren't really looking to stretch the matter. "We just wanted to report the matter to the IPL management and the CoA. There was no other intention behind the mail," the official told IANS.