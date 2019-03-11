 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: David Warner, Set To Make A Comeback, Reaches Out To SunRisers Hyderabad Fans With Special Message

Updated: 11 March 2019 16:53 IST

David Warner's ban period ends on March 28 and he will be eligible for the IPL as well after that.

Watch: David Warner, Set To Make A Comeback, Reaches Out To SunRisers Hyderabad Fans With Special Message
David Warner will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in its upcoming edition. © AFP

Australian opener David Warner will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in its upcoming edition after completing a 12-month ban following the ball-tampering scandal. Ahead of his much-awaited return to the lucrative T20 tournament, David Warner has reached out to his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans with a special message. In a video posted by his franchise on their official Twitter handle, Warner said, "Hi everyone, this is David Warner, I've a special message for all the Orange Army fans thank you for showing us all the love and support for all these years. Now its our time to give back to our loyal fans." He then goes on to tell fans about 25,000 seats that would be available for cheaper prices.

Watch the entire video here:

Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to IPL triumph in 2016. He featured in 17 matches during that season, scoring 848 runs at an average of 60.57. He had notched up the highest score of an unbeaten 93 during that season.

The 32-year-old featured in 114 IPL matches. He has scored a total of 4,014 runs at an average of 40.54. Warner records three centuries and 36 half-centuries in the tournament with the highest score of 126 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will travel to Kolkata to begin their IPL 2019 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 24.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Cricket IPL 2019
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner's ban period ends on March 28
  • Warner will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in its upcoming edition
  • Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to IPL triumph in 2016
Related Articles
David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.