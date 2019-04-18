 
"Go Daddy": David Warner Gets Priceless Message From Daughter

Updated: 18 April 2019 13:46 IST

David Warner was in classic form in SunRisers Hyderabad's win over Chennai Super Kings.

David Warner's daughter cheers for her father. © Twitter@SunRisers

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), after three back-to-back defeats, faced table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in a crucial game of IPL 2019. As expected, the ground was full to the capacity and cheering for the home team. But one special fan who stole the limelight was David Warner's daughter, who was seen holding a placard at the start of the game with "Go Daddy" written on it.

David Warner also didn't disappoint his daughter and smashed 50 runs off just 25 balls when SRH came to bat in the second innings. His powerful knock in the powerplay helped the team achieve the target in the 17th over itself.

After the win, SRH moved up the table to fifth position, thanks to their superior net run-rate. They are tied with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the points table who also have four wins and as many losses, in eight games. SRH next face KKR at home on April 21.

Warner received man of the match award for his blistering knock and acknowledged the support he has got from his family and across the globe, especially India.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said, "I have two beautiful children, one more on the way, and a beautiful wife and I can't thank them enough. I have fantastic support from over the world and it has been overwhelming here in India."

Highlights
  • David Warner's daughter was seen holding "Go Daddy" placard
  • Warner scored 50 runs in just 25 balls to hand his side their fourth win
  • SunRisers Hyderabad next play Kolkata Knight Riders at home on April 21
