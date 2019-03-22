 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

CSK vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 22 March 2019 14:45 IST

On proof of the two squads, this match could go down to being a battle between RCB's big hitters and CSK's run containers.

CSK vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
The last time RCB won at CSK's home ground, the Chepauk, was in 2008 © BCCI

The Indian Premier League 2019, the twelfth season of India's showpiece T20 tournament, gets underway with a mammoth clash on Saturday. For the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by India captain Virat Kohli, travel to the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of numerous glories for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team led by former India captain MS Dhoni. CSK have won the last six ties between the two teams. The last time RCB won against CSK was in 2014, while the last time they won at the Chepauk was in 2008. On proof of the two squads, this match could go down to being a battle between RCB's big hitters and CSK's run containers. 

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be played on March 23, 2019.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What time does the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match?

The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Tough Test In Chennai Super Kings Den
Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Tough Test In Chennai Super Kings Den
MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Face-Off Ahead Of The IPL 2019 Opener
MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Face-Off Ahead Of The IPL 2019 Opener
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Stephen Fleming Felicitated By CSK
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Stephen Fleming Felicitated By CSK
Watch: Imran Tahir Sends A Message In Tamil For Chennai Super Kings Fans
Watch: Imran Tahir Sends A Message In Tamil For Chennai Super Kings Fans
Team Profile, Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions CSK Look For An Encore
Team Profile, Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions CSK Look For An Encore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.