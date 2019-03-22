CSK vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The Indian Premier League 2019 , the twelfth season of India's showpiece T20 tournament, gets underway with a mammoth clash on Saturday . For the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by India captain Virat Kohli, travel to the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of numerous glories for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team led by former India captain MS Dhoni. CSK have won the last six ties between the two teams. The last time RCB won against CSK was in 2014, while the last time they won at the Chepauk was in 2008. On proof of the two squads, this match could go down to being a battle between RCB's big hitters and CSK's run containers.

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be played on March 23, 2019.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What time does the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match?

The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)