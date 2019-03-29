 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Cricketers Slam Umpiring Howler In RCB vs MI IPL 2019 Match, Suggest Rule Change

Updated: 29 March 2019 14:38 IST

After RCB's defeat, Virat Kohli was left fuming, with replays showing that the umpires had missed a big no-ball on the last delivery by Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga.

Cricketers Slam Umpiring Howler In RCB vs MI IPL 2019 Match, Suggest Rule Change
Moments after the last ball in the RCB vs MI match, replays showed Lasith Malinga had overstepped © Twitter

Virat Kohli, speaking minutes after Royal Challengers Bangalore were beaten in a last-ball thriller by Mumbai Indians in controversial circumstances on Thursday, was not holding back any punches when he said, "We are not playing club cricket...The umpires should have their eyes open." His anger, brought about by a replay of the last ball on the giant screen - which showed that Lasith Malinga had significantly overstepped - has been echoed by several past and present cricketers since then.

Hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) needed seven runs off the final ball but Shivam Dube failed to get the job done as Mumbai registered a six-run win, their first in IPL 2019. However, after the end of the match, replays showed that Malinga had overstepped by a big margin on the final ball but no call came from umpire S Ravi, a member of ICC's Elite Panel of International Umpires.

Things could have been very different had the umpire noticed the no-ball. If a single had been taken off the last ball and a no-ball called, RCB would have needed to score five runs off the final ball, which would have been a free-hit, with the man on strike AB de Villiers, batting on 71 off 41 balls.

What seems to be the lesson taken from Thursday's incident by most cricketers is that technology should be integrated into officiating more than it is now. Most have pointed to how a quick word from the third umpire, or an equivalent official in charge of monitoring video replays, into the umpire's ear could have prompted a quick review.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Lasith Malinga AB de Villiers IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
  • Umpires failed to spot that the last ball of the match was a no ball
  • Losing captain Virat Kohli was fuming after the match
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To Kedar Jadhav Getting Mobbed By CSK Teammates On "Big Day"
Watch: Umpire
Watch: Umpire's Game-Changing Error On Final Ball Of RCB vs MI IPL 2019 Match
"Not Club Cricket": Virat Kohli Slams Umpire After Massive Blunder On Final Ball In RCB vs MI Match
"Not Club Cricket": Virat Kohli Slams Umpire After Massive Blunder On Final Ball In RCB vs MI Match
Umpiring Controversy Erupts As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore
Umpiring Controversy Erupts As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Rohit Sharma's Blistering Boundary For Mumbai Indians
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.