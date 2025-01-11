Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren Goal Keeps Mohun Bagan In Lead | MBSG 1:0 EBFC
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren got a brilliant pass from Asish Rai and netted the ball to break the deadlock only in the second minute.
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC LIVE Updates, Indian Super League 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant are 1-0 up against arch-rivals East Bengal in their Indian Super League 2024-25 game in Guwahati. Jamie Maclaren got a brilliant pass from Asish Rai and netted the ball to break the deadlock only in the second minute. The Mariners have won eight out of the nine matches against their bitter rivals in ISL. One of the games ended in a draw which means that East Bengal are yet to record a victory over MBSG in the tournament. (Match Centre)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match -
- 19:53 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Chance missed!There was the chance for Mohun Bagan's Manvir to double up the lead but he missed it. Jamie Maclaren placed a really good pass from the right flank in the penalty area but Manvir Singh, who was running right in the middle, failed to get it past the East Bengal goalie.MBSG 1-0 EBFC
- 19:44 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Poor from referee!That is really poor from the referee. It was a corner kick for Mohun Bagan, and Jamie Maclaren got an opportunity inside the penalty area. He could not hit it well and the ball hit Lalchungnunga before going past the goal line. It should have been another corner for MBSG, but referee gave it a goal kick instead.MBSG 1-0 EBFC
- 19:40 (IST)
- 19:32 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: GOAL!!!Just the second minute going into the game and Mohun Bagan are 1-0 up. Jamie Maclaren got a brilliant pass and he scored the opener for MBSG. Asish Rai was the player who provides the pass, splitting it through the two EBFC players.MBSG 1-0 EBFC
- 19:32 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Match begins!The Kolkata Derby has begun in Guwahati with East Bengal starting the proceedings. Less than a minute into the game and Mohun Bagan have taken good control. They however could not execute it inside the box, thanks to East Bengal's defence.
- 19:25 (IST)MBSG vs EBFC Live: A reminder!It is important to note that East Bengal FC are chasing history as they have never defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League. Both the teams have faced each other 9 times in ISL, with 8 of the results going in favour of MBSG and one ending in a draw.
- 19:19 (IST)MBSG vs EBFC Live: Here's what EBFC head coach said -East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon backed his players to perform well in the Kolkata Derby. "We have to optimise the resources that are available to us and we have full confidence in the players who will take the field to play in the Kolkata Derby," he said.
- 19:19 (IST)MBSG vs EBFC Live: Here's what MBSG head coach said -Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina played down their impressive track record against East Bengal FC in the ISL. "What we did in the ISL so far doesn't matter in tomorrow's game. We need to perform well, defeat them in the 90 minutes tomorrow on the pitch. We need to optimise our resources," he said.
- 19:17 (IST)ISL 2024-25 Live: What will the teams target?East Bengal will have to discover a way to break down the cohesiveness in the Mariners' passing patterns to not let them dictate the flow of the proceedings. On the other hand, the Mariners will be targeting their fourth league double against East Bengal in the ISL.
- 19:13 (IST)ISL 2024-25 Live: Task cut out for EBFCWith both teams eyeing important points, Mohun Bagan will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak, while East Bengal will be hoping to break their arch-rivals' stronghold and avoid another loss. MBSG have played 14 matches thus far this season and lost only two of them and won 10. It will be a tough challenge for East Bengal tonight.
- 19:13 (IST)MBSG vs EBFC Live: Mohun Bagan are the table-toppersMohun Bagan are sitting comfortably at the top of the table on 32 points with 10 wins from 14 matches. Their attacking unit, led by Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings has been one of the most relentless in the league. Additionally, the Mariners have been solid defensively.
- 19:01 (IST)ISL 2024-25 Live: East Bengal starting XI -
Your Red & Golds to lock horns with the Mariners tonight!— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) January 11, 2025
Nishu makes his first start in this #ISL. David returns to the starting XI!#JoyEastBengal #KolkataDerby #MBSGEBFC pic.twitter.com/efuYcjxoA3
- 19:01 (IST)ISL 2024-25 Live: Mohun Bagan starting XI -
Mariners, here is your starting XI to take on @eastbengal_fc #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan # pic.twitter.com/TC9HdqcHbG— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) January 11, 2025
- 18:58 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: EBFC's poor formEast Bengal have struggled in terms of scoring, having netted only five goals in this fixture. Their form has also been patchy this season, registering two wins in their last five games, which has seen them placed at 11th in the points table.
- 18:49 (IST)MBSG vs EBFC Live: Why has been the venue changed?The change in venue for MBSG vs EBFC ISL game comes after the Bidhannagar Police in Kolkata, under whose jurisdiction the original match venue Salta Lake Stadium falls, cited concerns over inadequate security because of the Gangasagar Mela from January 10 to 18.
- 18:43 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Are you ready?Mohun Bagan Super Giant would look to assert their dominance over arch-rivals East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the two sides face each other on Saturday in a match which has been shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati. Get ready for the exciting encounter that kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.