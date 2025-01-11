Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC LIVE Updates, Indian Super League 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant are 1-0 up against arch-rivals East Bengal in their Indian Super League 2024-25 game in Guwahati. Jamie Maclaren got a brilliant pass from Asish Rai and netted the ball to break the deadlock only in the second minute. The Mariners have won eight out of the nine matches against their bitter rivals in ISL. One of the games ended in a draw which means that East Bengal are yet to record a victory over MBSG in the tournament. (Match Centre)

